GDS (GDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ GDS opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nomura lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GDS by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.