Futu (FUTU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Futu to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $50.62 on Friday. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Futu by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Futu by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,742 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

