Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 21st.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.46 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Zepp Health stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

