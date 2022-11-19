Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Repurchase $200.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Arconic has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

