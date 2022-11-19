Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $848,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

