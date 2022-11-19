Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 596,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.19.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.