ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Earnings on Monday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

