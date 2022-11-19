Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.04 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,499,000 after buying an additional 376,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after buying an additional 253,667 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.18.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

