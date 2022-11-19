Scotiabank Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$68.50

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$61.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$45.23 and a 1 year high of C$63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

