NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Cormark

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
NanoXplore Price Performance
Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a market cap of C$438.78 million and a PE ratio of -24.77.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.