Acumen Capital Cuts Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Price Target to C$2.50

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
BR stock opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.14. Big Rock Brewery has a 52 week low of C$1.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.53 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.
