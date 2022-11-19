Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Lowered to C$89.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.50.

TSE:DOL opened at C$77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market cap of C$22.39 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$54.28 and a 12 month high of C$83.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.65.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,200. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 over the last quarter.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

