Haywood Securities Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Price Target to C$4.00

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming to C$4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$120.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

