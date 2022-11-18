Clarius Group LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. TheStreet lowered DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $275.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

