Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $255.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.06. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.