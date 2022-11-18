Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

