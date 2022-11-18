Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

NYSE:ED opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

