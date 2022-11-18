Clarius Group LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

