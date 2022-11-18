Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 217.9% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,856,000 after buying an additional 69,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

