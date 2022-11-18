Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

