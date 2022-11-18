DA Davidson Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $173.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $163.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

NYSE WMT opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

