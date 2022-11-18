JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $450,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,751,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,904,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 102.4% during the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $246.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.07.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

