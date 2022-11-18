Clarius Group LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

