CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CDW by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CDW by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.2 %

CDW stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.89. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.