JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.26% of CrowdStrike worth $494,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $139.23 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

