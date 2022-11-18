Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $56,558,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 37.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.49. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

