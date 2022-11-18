Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 22.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after purchasing an additional 328,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Endava by 50.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,835,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 126.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296,204 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,236,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.88.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 13.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

