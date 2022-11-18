Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.11 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 241.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.61 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

