Synovus Financial Corp Buys 565 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $75.23 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.