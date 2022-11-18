Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,458 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Steel Partners worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Steel Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $925.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.