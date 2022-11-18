Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $16.44 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 980,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

