Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

ETN stock opened at $162.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.