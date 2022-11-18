Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.08 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,924 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

NYSE MPC opened at $120.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

