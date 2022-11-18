Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KEYS opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

