Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of WMT opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $401.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 708,063 shares of company stock valued at $95,960,162 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

