Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Sells $89,981.28 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE NOG opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.