Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 5.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

