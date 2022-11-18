Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.56. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.48 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

