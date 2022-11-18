Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 191.7% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 213.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 179.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 69,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $123.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

