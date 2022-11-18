Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 95,426 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $237.60 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.96 and its 200 day moving average is $249.10.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

