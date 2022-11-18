Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cummins worth $34,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $248.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

