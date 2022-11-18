JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $537,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

MAA stock opened at $155.84 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day moving average of $168.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

