JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $430,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

