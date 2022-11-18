JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Broadcom worth $451,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $512.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

