JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 537,550 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.89% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $530,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $75.12 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

