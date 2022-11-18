JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $444.03 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,143 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.50% of Otis Worldwide worth $444,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

