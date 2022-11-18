JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,817 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.96% of Entegris worth $406,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $583,864,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Entegris Stock Down 1.6 %

Entegris Dividend Announcement

ENTG stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

