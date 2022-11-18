JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,022,903 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.65% of Vulcan Materials worth $500,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after buying an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VMC opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

