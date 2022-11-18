Clarius Group LLC Buys 244 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 443.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

