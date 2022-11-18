Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

